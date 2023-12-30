Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) is Lantz Financial LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,420 shares during the period. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July comprises 2.8% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lantz Financial LLC owned 3.95% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $7,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth $31,914,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 269.0% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 847,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,580,000 after buying an additional 617,918 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 145,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 10,477 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 17.6% during the second quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 130,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 19,498 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 4.6% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJUL opened at $27.12 on Friday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.98.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.