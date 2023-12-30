Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL) Stock Holdings Increased by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 39.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 0.1 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.43. The company has a market cap of $350.15 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.62.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.