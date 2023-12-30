Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 795,400 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 246,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Inotiv from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Inotiv Stock Up 2.5 %

Insider Transactions at Inotiv

NASDAQ:NOTV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 124,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,963. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Inotiv has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $94.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.64.

In related news, COO John Gregory Beattie acquired 47,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $149,653.92. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,694.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inotiv

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOTV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Inotiv by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inotiv by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Inotiv by 34.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Inotiv by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,756,000 after buying an additional 57,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inotiv by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,582,000 after buying an additional 13,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment: Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.

