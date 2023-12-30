Insider Buying: Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Director Acquires 44,630 Shares of Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 44,630 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $166,023.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,180,388 shares in the company, valued at $49,031,043.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Fate Therapeutics Stock Down 5.1 %
Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.09. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $11.44.
Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.44% and a negative net margin of 163.04%. The business had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FATE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $5.40 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.57.
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.
