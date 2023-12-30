Insider Buying: Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Director Buys C$18,180.00 in Stock

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,180.00.

Rostislav Christov Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 21st, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 32,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,800.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 29,300 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,300.00.

CVE:LGC opened at C$0.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.85. Lavras Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.21 and a 52-week high of C$1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 7.24. The company has a market cap of C$49.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71.

Lavras Gold Corp. operates as a junior exploration company in southern Brazil. It engages in the exploration and development of the Lavras do Sul gold project covering an area of approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

