Insider Buying: Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Director Acquires 96,686 Shares of Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) Director Randal J. Kirk bought 96,686 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $136,327.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,096,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,327.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Precigen Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of Precigen stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. Precigen, Inc. has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Precigen had a negative net margin of 1,257.75% and a negative return on equity of 54.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Precigen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGEN. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 1,291.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,434,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Precigen by 198.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 1,457,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Precigen by 17.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,581,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after buying an additional 1,409,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Precigen by 1,067.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,310,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 1,198,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Precigen by 39.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,637,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 745,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive technologies.

