Insider Buying: RLF AgTech Ltd (ASX:RLF) Insider Acquires A$20,337.68 in Stock

RLF AgTech Ltd (ASX:RLF – Get Free Report) insider Donald (Don) McLay bought 184,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,337.68 ($13,835.16).
RLF AgTech Stock Performance
About RLF AgTech
RLF AgTech Ltd, through its subsidiary, RLF Carbon, formulates and sells crop nutrition products in Australia. It offers seed primers, soil and fertigation, and liquid foliar products that helps farmers grow food with higher nutritional value, while restoring soil quality. The company also develops Plant Proton Delivery Technology that enables farmers to grow higher yield and enhanced nutritious produce, as well as reduces atmospheric carbon.
