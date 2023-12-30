Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $31,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,157.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ambarella Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $61.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.66. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.59 and a 52 week high of $99.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.52.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.01 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 46.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 39.3% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Ambarella from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMBA

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.