Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $31,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,157.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Ambarella Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $61.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.66. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.59 and a 52 week high of $99.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.52.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.01 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 46.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Ambarella from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on AMBA
Ambarella Company Profile
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ambarella
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.