Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CFO Sells $175,000.00 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,787,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $173.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.64. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $187.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.85 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.61 million. Equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. United Bank bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Coinbase Global by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 269.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

