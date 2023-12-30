Insider Selling: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Sells $107,670.00 in Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $107,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,005.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $35.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.02. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $37.88.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.04% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,901,000 after purchasing an additional 644,128 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,640,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,261,000 after purchasing an additional 38,523 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,325,000 after purchasing an additional 674,301 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,237,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,324,000 after purchasing an additional 18,941 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,947 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

