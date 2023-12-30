Insider Selling: FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $713,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $477.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $377.89 and a 1 year high of $478.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. Bank of America increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FDS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Covestor Ltd increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

