Insider Selling: MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA) Director Sells C$247,080.00 in Stock

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) Director John Carter Risley sold 21,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.60, for a total transaction of C$247,080.00.

MDA Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE MDA opened at C$11.52 on Friday. MDA Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$6.10 and a 12-month high of C$12.66. The stock has a market cap of C$1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.44.

Get MDA alerts:

MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.04. MDA had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of C$204.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$192.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MDA Ltd. will post 0.4942932 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of MDA from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MDA from C$11.00 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MDA from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MDA

MDA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and acts as a distributor for other third party missions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.