Insider Selling: MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA) Major Shareholder Sells $71,307.75 in Stock

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Brian Patrick Mcnulty sold 46,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $71,307.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 660,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Brian Patrick Mcnulty also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 8th, Brian Patrick Mcnulty sold 19,053 shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $30,675.33.
- On Wednesday, December 6th, Brian Patrick Mcnulty sold 27,733 shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $81,812.35.
- On Monday, December 4th, Brian Patrick Mcnulty sold 61,331 shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $244,097.38.
- On Wednesday, November 29th, Brian Patrick Mcnulty sold 7,399 shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $29,448.02.
- On Monday, November 27th, Brian Patrick Mcnulty sold 6,425 shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $25,700.00.
- On Monday, November 20th, Brian Patrick Mcnulty sold 26,733 shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $135,536.31.
MIRA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.5 %
MIRA opened at $1.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16. MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98.
MIRA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of a new molecular synthetic tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) analog under investigation for the treatment of adult patients with anxiety and cognitive decline typically associated with early-stage dementia.
