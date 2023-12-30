Insider Selling: Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Director Sells $38,780.00 in Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $38,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,232.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE NUS opened at $19.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $960.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.31. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $45.55.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.09 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,205,000 after buying an additional 4,959,089 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5,827.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 975,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,113,000 after purchasing an additional 958,725 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 91.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,694,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,932,000 after purchasing an additional 810,778 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,804,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 87.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,332,000 after purchasing an additional 396,238 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

