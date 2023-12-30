Insider Selling: Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Senior Officer Sells C$45,001.00 in Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total value of C$45,001.00.
John Andrew Cormier also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 13th, John Andrew Cormier acquired 7,000 shares of Orla Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,792.50.
Orla Mining Stock Performance
OLA opened at C$4.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$3.53 and a 1 year high of C$6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OLA shares. Cormark dropped their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered Orla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$6.00 price target on Orla Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.
Orla Mining Company Profile
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
