Insider Selling: Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Insider Sells 1,184 Shares of Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 1,184 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $15,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,066.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Geoffrey Beran Rose also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 1st, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,868 shares of Pulmonx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $29,655.12.
- On Wednesday, November 22nd, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 1,184 shares of Pulmonx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $12,550.40.
- On Monday, October 23rd, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 1,184 shares of Pulmonx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $9,886.40.
Pulmonx Stock Performance
Shares of Pulmonx stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Pulmonx Co. has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $14.27.
Analyst Ratings Changes
LUNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.
Institutional Trading of Pulmonx
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 229.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the second quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Pulmonx by 61.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pulmonx Company Profile
Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pulmonx
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.