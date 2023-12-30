Insider Selling: StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director Sells $160,515.00 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) Director Eric Parthemore sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $160,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Eric Parthemore also recently made the following trade(s):

Get StoneX Group alerts:

On Thursday, December 14th, Eric Parthemore sold 2,140 shares of StoneX Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $145,520.00.

StoneX Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SNEX opened at $73.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.73. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.62 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of StoneX Group

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.11. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in StoneX Group by 160.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in StoneX Group by 39.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in StoneX Group by 29.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

(Get Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.