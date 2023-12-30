Integra Gold (CVE:ICG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.85

Shares of Integra Gold Corp (CVE:ICG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.85 and traded as high as C$0.89. Integra Gold shares last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 55,725 shares.
Integra Gold Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.85.
Integra Gold Company Profile
Integra Gold Corp. is an advanced-stage exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company operates in the operating segment of the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The Company is focused on its high-grade Lamaque South Gold Project (Lamaque South) located in Vald’Or, Quebec.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Integra Gold
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Integra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.