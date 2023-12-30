Integral Diagnostics Limited (OTCMKTS:ITGDF) Short Interest Up 400.0% in December

Integral Diagnostics Limited (OTCMKTS:ITGDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Integral Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of ITGDF stock remained flat at $2.00 during trading hours on Friday. Integral Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $2.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00.

About Integral Diagnostics

Integral Diagnostics Limited, a healthcare services company, provides diagnostic imaging services to general practitioners, medical specialists, and allied health professionals and their patients in Australia and New Zealand. It provides services through 67 radiology clinics. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

