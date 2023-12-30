International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) Short Interest Up 66.2% in December

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a growth of 66.2% from the November 30th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

International General Insurance Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IGIC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.88. 27,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,895. The company has a market capitalization of $605.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.66. International General Insurance has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $13.45.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. International General Insurance had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $101.30 million during the quarter.

International General Insurance Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of International General Insurance

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. International General Insurance’s payout ratio is 1.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the first quarter worth $197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International General Insurance during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of International General Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of International General Insurance by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 31,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

International General Insurance Company Profile

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The company underwrites a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, marine, contingency, treaty, and casualty reinsurance.

