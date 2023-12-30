Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Sets New 52-Week High at $74.14

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.14 and last traded at $73.99, with a volume of 71113 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.65.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.30.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.60.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $126.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.35 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 36.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,382,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $2,358,322.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,211. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,382,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 240.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 51.9% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,695,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,379,000 after purchasing an additional 579,544 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter worth $5,183,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,591,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,666,000 after buying an additional 322,235 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

