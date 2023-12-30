Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a growth of 59.0% from the November 30th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSMR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.90. 48,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,788. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $24.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.35.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.0565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,835.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 471,007 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,756 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 32,781 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 73.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 56,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

