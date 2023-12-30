Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a growth of 59.0% from the November 30th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ BSMR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.90. 48,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,788. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $24.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.35.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.0565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
