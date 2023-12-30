Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Shares Bought by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 395.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,677,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,066,000 after purchasing an additional 269,599 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 334.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,427,000 after purchasing an additional 124,026 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PRFZ stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.49. The company had a trading volume of 132,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,516. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.99 and a 200-day moving average of $34.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $38.29.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.1202 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.