Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $77.95

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.95 and last traded at $77.92, with a volume of 8413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.84.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.19. The company has a market capitalization of $713.24 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.