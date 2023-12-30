Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Stake Lowered by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 576,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,090 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $6,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 98,060.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,711,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,455,000 after buying an additional 28,682,703 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $57,887,000. Stonebridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 87.5% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 9,896,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617,845 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 42.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,053,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 231.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,211,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,371 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $11.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,539,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,997,535. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $12.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.08.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

