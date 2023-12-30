Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 8.6% in the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $409.52 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $260.34 and a 52 week high of $412.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $385.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.56.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.