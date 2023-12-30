Investors Purchase High Volume of Innoviz Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 43,410 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 287% compared to the average volume of 11,220 call options.

Institutional Trading of Innoviz Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 71.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INVZ opened at $2.53 on Friday. Innoviz Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Innoviz Technologies ( NASDAQ:INVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 76.16% and a negative net margin of 1,689.54%. The company had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 million. On average, analysts predict that Innoviz Technologies will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Innoviz Technologies from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

