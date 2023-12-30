InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIVFree Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVIV opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07. InVivo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.80.

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIVGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

