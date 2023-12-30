iPower (NYSE:IPW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IPW opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.74. iPower has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.45.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. iPower had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iPower will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPower

iPower Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iPower by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 76,583 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iPower by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 35,498 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iPower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iPower during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

