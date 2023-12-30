iPower (NYSE:IPW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
iPower Price Performance
Shares of NYSE IPW opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.74. iPower has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.45.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. iPower had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iPower will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.
