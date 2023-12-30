IQ-AI (LON:IQAI) Shares Up 5%

IQ-AI Limited (LON:IQAI – Get Free Report) shares were up 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.40 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.20 ($0.05). Approximately 748,109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 797,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).

IQ-AI Stock Up 11.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of £8.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.66.

IQ-AI Company Profile

IQ-AI Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops software applications for the healthcare industry in Jersey, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its products include IB Clinic, a toolkit of post-processing software plug-ins for integrating into existing medical image visualization applications; IB Rad Tech, a workflow engine that processes customized workflows; IB Neuro, which analyzes MR data sets and generates parametric perfusion maps quantifying changes in contrast over time; and IB Delta Suite that performs a various fundamental radiology operations, including image co-registration, subtraction, class map generation, and export.

