Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 92.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,193. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.85 and a 200-day moving average of $61.37. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.92 and a twelve month high of $70.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 273.68%.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $693,251.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,987. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $693,251.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,987. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $120,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,308.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,521 shares of company stock valued at $2,321,111 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on IRM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

