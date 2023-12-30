iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Bought by Custos Family Office LLC

Custos Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.27. 3,189,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,972. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.44. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

