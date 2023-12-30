iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Sold by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,994 shares during the period. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLH. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,115,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,355,000 after buying an additional 4,556,214 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,231,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,184 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,993,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,674 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,943,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,529,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,432,000 after purchasing an additional 459,708 shares during the period.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $108.26 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $116.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.44.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.