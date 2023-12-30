iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,803 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.9% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 264,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,084 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,332 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $208,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.88. 41,616,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,770,197. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $109.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.26.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
