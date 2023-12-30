iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stake Boosted by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,032 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 5.1% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. One Day In July LLC owned 0.07% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $28,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.88. 41,616,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,770,197. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.26.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.3105 per share. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

