iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Acquired by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. One Day In July LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $23,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.13. 1,452,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,608. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.45 and a 12-month high of $119.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.67 and a 200 day moving average of $114.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

