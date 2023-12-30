iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,118,000 after acquiring an additional 64,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,272,000 after acquiring an additional 49,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,723,000 after acquiring an additional 192,872 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IEI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.13. 1,452,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,608. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.67 and a 200 day moving average of $114.40. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2917 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.