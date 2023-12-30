iShares China Large-Cap ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:FXI)

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 194,281 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 27% compared to the typical volume of 152,647 call options.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average is $26.60. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.38.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares China Large-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,741,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,929 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 112.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,315,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569,714 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 160.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,566,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117,182 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 224.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,392,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110,583 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,002,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,024,000 after purchasing an additional 273,943 shares during the period.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.