iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Global Wealth Strategies & Associates

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,086 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 9.4% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.35. 7,727,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $103.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.57. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.