iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Increased by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 553,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,587 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 9.3% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. One Day In July LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $52,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.25. 4,730,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,187,122. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.23. The company has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

