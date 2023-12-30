iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) is Tnf LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Tnf LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,750 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 8.8% of Tnf LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tnf LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $19,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,330,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,336,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,988,000 after buying an additional 737,693 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,973,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,827,000 after buying an additional 957,916 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,212,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,395,000 after acquiring an additional 212,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,174,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,817,000 after acquiring an additional 669,847 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.56. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1454 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

