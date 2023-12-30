iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 55.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Agincourt Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 293,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,103,000 after purchasing an additional 117,455 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock opened at $99.23 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.01.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

