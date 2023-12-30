iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.74

Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.74 and last traded at $26.65, with a volume of 53157 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $672.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average of $24.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $348,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 1,686.4% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 388,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after acquiring an additional 366,797 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,359,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 111,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 41,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 206,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 27,534 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of high-dividend-paying emerging markets companies. DVYE was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

