iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Acquired by Security National Bank

Security National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 61,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Invenio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,332,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IDV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.99. The stock had a trading volume of 668,541 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.31. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

