iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,279 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Tnf LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,484,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,520 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,566,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,622 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,575,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,886,000 after acquiring an additional 379,935 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,827,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,276,000 after purchasing an additional 503,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after purchasing an additional 158,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $94.08 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $96.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2757 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

