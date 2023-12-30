iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Reston Wealth Management LLC

Reston Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,521,287,000 after buying an additional 7,681,501 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $221,496,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,420 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.35. 21,346,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,218,064. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.57 and a one year high of $75.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

