iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Global Wealth Strategies & Associates

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,017 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $9,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 267,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,092,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 149,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS EFG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,099 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.40.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.