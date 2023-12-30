iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 8.4% of Covenant Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Covenant Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $23,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG stock opened at $96.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.40. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

