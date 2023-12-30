iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Holdings Boosted by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,986 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Lantz Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.45. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.