iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is My Legacy Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,694 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 1.6% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 85,029.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 618,525,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,270,632,000 after buying an additional 617,798,804 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after purchasing an additional 228,596,624 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $542,703,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 124.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,108,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,552,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,748 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.10. 2,133,235 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.45. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

